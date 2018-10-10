Don warns FG against neglecting N-Delta ex-agitators

Director of Research at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Plateau State, Prof. Habu Galadima, has said that the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Prof. Charles Dokubo, is providing the needed strategic leadership towards actualising the objectives of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

He said this while delivering a keynote address at a four-day capacity building programme for executive and senior management staff of the Amnesty Programme with the theme, Change and Organisational Renewal: Strategic Leadership and Employee Performance Development Programme.

Galadima, who is also the Chief Operating Officer of the Political Parties Leadership and Policy Development Centre of NIPSS, urged the government to see the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration ,DDR, programme as a continuum.

“Transformation can be deepened to enhance the reintegration process of Niger Delta ex-agitators. Neglecting demobilised ex-agitators can lead to social unrest and insecurity.

“The Amnesty Programme must be seen as a continuum. Without security in the Niger Delta, there cannot be security in Nigeria.”

In his opening remarks, Dokubo said: “The Amnesty Programme was set up as a necessity and so far, it has done well. The programme is a vehicle to be driven to achieve the two key objectives. Slowly but surely, we shall overcome the challenges we are facing. I believe the people I am working with are passionate and have the same vision and drive to make the Niger Delta people proud.”