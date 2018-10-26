Don tasks teachers on professionalism

Prof. Lasiele Yahaya, the Director, Institute of Education, University of Ilorin, on Friday counseled teachers to discharge their responsibilities utmost seriousness and undiluted professionalism.

Yahaya gave the advice while speaking at the university’s teaching practice orientation programme for the 2019 sandwich students.

The don observed that undiluted professionalism would build a responsible, great and functional society that all Nigerians could be proud of.

He said that teachers constituted the most significant professional segment of any nation in view of their incontrovertible positive roles in nation-building and the overall progress of any nation.

Yahaya pointed out that the orientation was specifically organised to inculcate the right attitude and instill the spirit of thorough professionalism in student-teachers as they were being introduced and exposed to the real world of teaching.

He urged them to make use of the teaching practice to enable perform their roles effectively and as expected.

The director said that the teachers should not only endeavour to be masters of their subjects and classroom affairs, but should also consciously strive to be good ambassadors of the university in their various places of assignments.

Newsmen report that about 200 students from the institute participated in the orientation programme.