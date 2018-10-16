Disregard Delta APC primary results in circulation —Erue

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Prophet Jones Erue-led Delta State executive of All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged party faithful and members of the public to disregard what he described as fake primary election results of the party being circulated.

He also said the results which had his signature were forged.

A statement by the Head of Strategy and Communication of the state chapter of the party, Mr. Nick Ovuakporie, said powers of the National Working Committee, NWC, were not usurped as being alleged in the result.

The statement further said those behind the document were out to tarnish the image of the APC.

In addition, it said those behind the document wanted to achieve what they failed to get at the last party congresses through the back door.