Diamond Bank control 40% of USSD transactions volume

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

DIAMOND bank Plc said it now controls 40 percent of the volume of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions in the banking sector.

The bank also stated that, in a bid to increase customers’ access to information, it would create an avenue for a periodic engagement, in form of information, to remind customers of the features and benefits of a product they have chosen.

Meanwhile, the bank has concluded plans to celebrate its ‘Customer Service Week’ which would commence from October 11th to 14th, 2018.

Head of Operations, Diamond Bank, Alex Alozie, disclosed this during an interview with Financial Vanguard.

Retail customers

He said: “As at today, the number of customers using our USSD code, *426#, is even more than the number of people using our app on daily basis and then, in terms of the number of transaction, we control over 40 percent of the industry market on that and then ours is unique because you can actually use any type of phone.

We are not making our own to be smart phone. And because we are a retail bank, if you come into Nigeria today and look at the number of customers e ach bank has, we have over 10 million retail customers across the country and most of our customers in financial inclusion areas and that is what they use.”