Delta women protest alleged attacks, rape by herdsmen

UGHELLI— HUNDREDS of women from Ewu-Urhobo community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, barricaded the Ewu/Ughelli road in protest over alleged attacks on them by herdsmen in their community.

Commuters heading to other communities in the hinterlands using the road were stranded for over six hours as the women barricaded the road with woods.

The women, who declined appeals by government officials and military personnel from the 222 Battalion, Agbarha-Otor of the Nigerian Army to vacate the road said they would not leave the road until the state government intervened in the matter.

They added that herdsmen had chased them away from their farms and taken over their lands.

Speaking to Vanguard, the Women Leader of the community, Mrs. Queen Dieseruvwe, said: “Herdsmen are in the habit of waylaying our women on the road to their farms and raping them while those who try resisting their sexual advances are maimed with dangerous weapons.”