Delta PDP Primaries: Preyor retains Assembly Seat, promises better legislative services

By Chancel Bomadi

BOMADI – Deputy Majority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Kenneth Oboro Preyor, has been returned unopposed in the just concluded PDP primaries in Bomadi Constituency.

Preyor, who is going for a third term with no opponent, got 126 votes out of the accredited 129 delegates, while three votes were confirmed invalid.

Declaring Preyor winner at St. Brendan College Bomadi, venue of the primaries, the returning officer, Hon. Deinghan Macauley, said that the electoral process was free, fair and unprecedented.

Preyor, however, pledged to be more committed in his legislative duties to the state and his constituents.

“This is a call to service and I will be more dedicated and committed in my services to the people. I will also be more accommodating in my approach on issues.

“The PDP is transformed and has reorganized herself. So, old things are passed away and the party is purely rooted in democratic principles.

“That is the reason you are seeing this type of free, fair and transparent primaries across the state”, he said.