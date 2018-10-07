Delta PDP primaries: Osawota hails Okowa

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Andi Kayoma Osawota has hailed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State over the success of the just concluded party primaries in the state.

The Warri -based legal luminary who spoke to our correspondent on the Delta State PDP primaries at his Warri office, noted that the primaries were peaceful and credible, attributing its success to Governor Okowa who, he said gave all the aspirants a level playing ground.

“There was no impunity. This was the freest and most credible primaries in the history of our great party in Delta State. Kudos to Governor Okowa “

While congratulating those who won, he advised them to be magnanimous in victory just as he advised those who lost to take their defeat in good faith, noting that the congress was a family affair and for that there should be no victor, no vanquish, “all the aspirants cannot win at the same time.

Those who lost should know that it was not their time .If you do not win today , you might win tomorrow. I enjoined them to work with the winners in ensuring the victory of Governor Okowa and the PDP in 2019.

The Orogun-born political icon expressed confidence that Governor Okowa and the PDP will sweep the polls in 2019, saying that the PDP is not perturbed by the fielding of any governorship candidate by the opposition against Governor Okowa in 2019 as he boasted that Government House, Asaba 2019 is impregnable to the opposition.

Let me congratulate Governor Okowa in advance. For Delta State is a core PDP which no opposition can penetrate “

Osawota also expressed confidence that the PDP convention national, of which Governor Okowa is the chairman, will be a huge success owing to the experience of the governor.