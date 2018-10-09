Delta PDP primaries: Aspirants demand refund from delegates

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—SOME aspirants who lost out in the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primaries in Delta State, have demanded the return of monies given to delegates to solicit for votes before the exercise.

Most of the delegates who participated in the primaries, got as much as N2million from a single exercise involving up to four aspirants with some aspirants parting with as much as N500,000.

Recounting how he was made to refund a total of N1.4million, a delegate from Burutu North constituency told Vanguard that two of the aspirants from the constituency who lost out at the primaries, threatened to unleash mayhem on him and his family if he did not refund monies collected for the exercise.

The delegate who simply identified himself as Akpofieowie, said: “I didn’t compel them to give me the money neither was I the cause of their failure but I had to return their money to avoid trouble as they threatened my life.”