Delta govt hands over Ogbeogonogo Market to Oshimili LGA

Delta State Government has formally transferred the ownership of Ogbeogonogo Modern Market to Oshimili South Local Government Council.

Speaking during the transfer ceremony in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. David Edevbie, said the market was constructed by the state government a few years ago as one of the instruments to promote socio-economic activities of the area.

The commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Cornelius Semiteje said the market was re-constructed by the state government a few years ago following a fire incident.

He said since its commissioning, the market has played a major role in the socio-economic activities of the state capital.

In addition, Edevbie said the market has 824 shops with facilities like police post, crèche, microfinance bank, fire service office and public toilets.

He said the market would create a vibrant platform for economic activities.

On his part, Chairman of Oshimili-South Local Government Area, Comrade Uche Osadebe commended the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for making it a reality.