Delta flood victims beg FG, state govt for shore protection

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—Victims of submerged Gbekebor community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have appealed to the state and federal governments to urgently send relief materials to the community.

Making the appeal, weekend, Chairman of the community, Mr. Ayakpo Akiefa, and the Urban Secretary, Mr. Tonfa Cyprian, in a statement, said people of the community had been rendered homeless by the flood.

They said all farmlands and property worth millions of naira had been ravaged, with residents currently living in makeshift structures.

They called on the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the Federal Ministry of Environment to immediately come to their aid.

They also appealed to Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC and Delta State Ministry of Environment to send relief materials to the community.

“The Gbekebor case is peculiar because of the collapsed seawall, coupled with the geographical location of the community, which is located along the River Forcados flat, that is, on the direct water current.

“Therefore, the community is appealing to the federal government to come to our aid by constructing a shore protection to save us from the calamity.

“Apart from the negative implications of the yearly phenomenon, high-blood pressure and other health-related cases are also recorded, particularly among the elderly,’’ they said.