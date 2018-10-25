Delta earmarks N1.1bn for job creation

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Delta State Appropriation bill for the 2019 fiscal year, has passed second reading on the floor of the State House of Assembly.

The second reading of the bill followed the conclusion of debates on its merits at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Opening debate on the bill, the House Majority Leader, Mr. Tim Owhefere said the 2019 proposed budget of N367.09 billion christened “Budget of Sustainable Growth” would further spread development to all parts of the state.

He argued that the proposed budget took into cognizance some key sectors which were critical to the socio-economic development of the state.

He said the job creation programme of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration which had attained global recognition was given a proper place in the 2019 appropriation bill, adding that N1.1 billion was earmarked for the programme.

Owhefere noted that the STEP and YAGEP programmes under the job creation scheme had created employment for several Deltans.

The Majority Leader said the Sports sub-sector was allocated N3.9 billion, saying the state had remained top in sports in the country with many laurels to its credit.

Explaining that Agriculture got N2.9 billion, he said the agricultural programmes of the state government had further revolutionised food production. He said the Health sector got N8.6 to further enhance quality healthcare delivery to Deltans, while Education got N20.8 billion and road Infrastructure, got N7.9 billion.

Reuben Izeze, Anthony Elekeokwuri, and Daniel Mayuku, who also spoke, said the proposed budget had spread of projects including the riverine areas which had been neglected.

They said ongoing projects in the state would be properly funded as allocation was made for their completion in the 2019 proposed budget.

The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker.