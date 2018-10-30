DELTA COMMUNAL CLASH: Socioeconomic activities grounded in Ogbe-Ijoh – IYC

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- IJAW Youth Council, IYC, Western zone, yesterday, raised the alarm that social and economic activities have been grounded at Ogbe-Ijoh community, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, following the unending boundary dispute between it and neigbouring Aladja in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman, IYC, in the zone, Frank Akiefa, in a statement, also lamented that scores of residents had fled the Ijaw town as a result of the constant bloodbath and urged the Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to urgently “put modalities in place to stop the crisis between the two warring communities.”

The Council asserted: “Within this period of hostility, socio-economic as well as political activities have been greatly halted not to talk of the incessant loss of lives and properties. Children no longer go to school because of fear. Many have been killed, mutilated, injured and permanently disfigured in Ogbe-Ijoh.”

“This avoidable crisis has also resulted in many have fleeing their homes. Dwellers in these communities no longer go on with economic activities like fishing and farming for fear of losing their lives, thereby causing malnutrition and hunger.

“As the general elections draw near, we urge Governor Okowa to find a lasting solution to this dispute because elections might be thwarted in those areas. We also want to recommend that security personnel should be stationed in between the two communities to ensure lives and properties are secured.

“We equally use this medium to call the two communities to give a peace a chance. It is better you realize that crisis is an ill-wind that when it blows it does nobody any good. The warring communities should know that no parcel of land is worth the blood of a human being,” it added.