Delta Assembly: Izedunor emerges APC candidate for Aniocha South

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA—A front line member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Rister Agbabumeze Izedunor has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for Aniocha South constituency at the just concluded primaries held at Ogwashi Uku, the local government headquarters of Aniocha South Delta State.

The primaries held on Friday, 5th October 2018 resulted in a land-slide victory for Prince Rister Izedunor who scored 232 votes. Other contestants at the primaries were Chief Madrid Ogor who polled 52 votes to emerge the second runner up, Mr Leo Ebinum 11votes and Chief Azuani 1 vote.

Declaring Izedunor winner and flag bearer of the party to represent Aniocha South in 2019 House of Assembly election, the legal officer of the party in company of Chief Jones Orue and some representatives of APC state working committee applauded the orderly conduct of delegates which facilitated a peaceful primaries devoid of any violence or rancour.

He commended the chairman of the party in the local government Sir John Okwuyasi, the INEC Officials as well as the security agents for their conduct.

Responding, Izedunor thanked the delegates and the stake holders for their support and assured that if he is elected at the general elections he will not let them down assuring that he will join hands with the party members to ensure the defeat of his PDP opponent.