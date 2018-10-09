DEFECTION: APC my foot, says Gov Fayose

DEFECTION: We won’t accept Fayose — Ekiti APC

ADO-EKITI—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Tuesday, told Governor Ayodele Fayose to jettison his plan of dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the APC, saying it will only accept the governor into its fold when he clears himself of several alleged criminal cases hanging on his neck.

Chairman of the party, Mr. Paul Omotoso, and chairmen of all wards in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government in Ekiti State gave the warning following Fayose’s reported plans to dump PDP to join APC.

APC my foot — Fayose

However, reacting yesterday, Governor Fayose said: “APC my foot. I will never have anything to do with APC.

“For the party’s leaders to be saying that Fayose is coming to APC amounts to unnecessary dissipation of energy.

“I will never, ever, go to APC and will never ever have anything to do with the party.”

Mr. Omotoso, who resisted Fayose’s decision to join the APC, said: “We want to prove to the world that APC will not provide sanctuary for criminal suspects, political prostitutes and lepers. We will never admit such character to this party and we advise Fayose to play his politics of destruction somewhere else.

“Fayose cannot turn Ekiti APC to a haven and sanctuary for criminal suspects and we advise him to forget any plan to smear Ekiti APC with criminal records.

“Fayose, over the years, abused and openly denigrated President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of our party who is also the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Fayose is coming to destroy our party and ensure President Buhari does not get a second term in 2019 and we will not allow Fayose’s evil plan to materialise.”

The party chairman, however, urged the governor to look elsewhere for a political party.

His words: “Fayose said many times that he would destroy APC. He destroyed the Labour Party, LP, the All Nigeria People’s Party, ANPP, People’s Progressive Alliance, PPA, and at a time he also destroyed PDP before his current activities that led to the present sorry state of PDP in Ekiti State.

“APC is looking for builders and not destroyers in its fold. We will not accept this destroyer in our great party APC and we advise Fayose to look elsewhere towards his promoters outside the state so that he can destroy the cohesion of the party in the backyards of those promoters.”

He said: “Our party is not a sanctuary for criminal suspects, political lepers and serial destroyers of the parties they once belonged.”

”We hereby warn ward chairmen where Fayose lives or runs his business against admitting him to our great party.

“We, hereby, state clearly that no ward chairman must open talks with Fayose until such ward chairman clears with the party leadership at the state level.”