DEBT: NDDC contractors seek Osinbajo’s help

By Jimitota Onoyume

Contractors of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, have called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to prevail on the commission to pay the money owed them.

A former National President, Contractors Association of NDDC, Mr. Joe Adia, who spoke to Vanguard on behalf of the contractors urged the commission to pay the contractors for projects executed.

His words: “We are calling on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to convene an urgent interactive session with the NDDC contractors, who have completely lost hope of ever getting paid for projects.”

‘’The contractors are sick. They are losing their property to loans obtained to carry out the projects for the government through the NDDC. The Vice President’s visit will enable the Federal Government to understand the gravity of the situation which pathetic.

“The management of NDDC said the little fund sent by the federal government and oil companies, was used for selective payments.

“Some debts are even less than 20 million, but they have not been paid till date. I personally brought the NDDC issues to the Minister of Niger Delta affairs. He promised to address it but nothing has been done.’’