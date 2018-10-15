Debate: Fire for fire as Atiku, Buhari spokespersons attack each other

By Nwafor Sunday

As the 2019 presidential election draws near, all the political parties involved in the contest are busy reeling out several reasons why Nigerians should vote for their candidate.

However, what can be described as a political debate was organized by the Channels television, (SunRise Programme) on Monday for President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s spokespersons.

Mr. Segun Showunmi (Atiku’s Spokesman) gave enormous reasons why Nigerians should vote out Buhari and bring in Atiku to restructure the country.

On the other hand, Festus Keyamo (Buhari’s Spokesman) took a swipe at Segun for saying that Obasanjo/Atiku’s administration did well in 1999.

He advised Nigerians not to be cowed by Atiku’s sweet manifestoes and promises, noting that Atiku is not Donald Trump that used his private industries to move America forward.

Watch below: