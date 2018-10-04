DBN unveils TV commercials on its SME loans

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has unveiled a television commercial to be broadcast across various platforms to educate Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on how to access DBN loans, through various Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs).

In a statement, the series of 60 second TV commercials recount the struggles of entrepreneurs who must meet their customers’ orders despite seemingly impossible deadlines.

“The stories progress with the protagonist in a frantic search for loans to help them meet their client’s orders; family and friends disappoint them but at the climax of their struggle, the DBN provides a solution through its financing which is available through commercial banks, microfinance banks, and other financial institutions with tenors of up to 10 years and 18 months moratorium, where necessary,” it stated.

Commenting on the launch of the TV commercial, Managing Director of the bank, Mr Tony Okpanachi, said: “There are a lot of innovative and brilliant entrepreneurs out there who are critically challenged by access to financing and have no clue on how to address it.”