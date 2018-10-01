Davido surrenders, as Chioma hints on Senator Adeleke’s presidential bid

By bRotimi Agbana

Following his uncle’s defeat at the just concluded gubernatorial re-run election in Osun State, pop music star, Davido, has finally dropped his pride and bowed to defeat.

While responding to a fan yet to come to terms with the allegations that the election was rigged, the ‘Assurance’ hit-maker who condemned INEC’s announcement for a re-run election after declaring the initial election inconclusive due to irregularities and discrepancies in the results insinuated that he has decided to accept defeat as he leaves everything to God because he believes only Him can explain why his uncle lost to his opponent, Senator Gboyega Oyetola.

“God knows best, I best believe He will come through soon”, he responded, suggesting he had given in to defeat.

Also, commenting on Davido’s post, Chioma, his celebrated girlfriend, hinted that Senator Ademola Adeleke may be taking his political ambition a notch higher by contesting for the presidential seat in the 2019 general elections.

“Coming through for the Presidency, Omo baba olowo ways, 30billion gang”, she wrote.

Davido however revealed that he’s back to his music-making business as he announced the release of new music collaboration with popular afro-pop music singer, Kizz Daniel.

“Dropping some music with Kizz Daniel, such an evergreen record”, he said.