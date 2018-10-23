Davido steals show at Felabration 2018 grand finale

Following series of mind-blowing musical performances from both budding and heavyweight Nigerian musicians during the just concluded Felabration 2018, held at New Afrika Shrine, pop music star, Davido, stole the show from 2Baba, Sound Sultan, Omawumi, Simi, Wande Coal, among others when he memorably closed the one-week music festival on Sunday night.

After storming the stage amid uncontrollable shouts of excitement from an ecstatic, expectant crowd, Davido thrilled with music extraordinaire from his repertoire of good songs.

Joined by his DMW music crew, Mayorkun, Yonda, Perruzzi and Dremo, he got the crowd screaming for more of his stunning stage craft.

Like he had intentionally made up his mind to steal the show from other A’list artistes, he dazzled with so much energy, throwing the crowd into a musical reminiscence as he sang some of his old hit songs after which he concluded with his latest songs as the entire hall quaked with shouts of satisfaction.