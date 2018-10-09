200 foreign exhibitors from16 countries to attend 2018 Lagos International Trade Fair

No fewer than 200 foreign exhibitors from 16 countries will participate at the forthcoming 2018 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) scheduled to hold from Nov. 2 to Nov. 11.

Mr Gabriel Idahosa, the Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), told newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday that it would hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Idahosa said that countries expected at the fair include China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Ghana, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Turkey, Cameroon, Kenya, and Singapore.

Others are: Jamaica, Republic of Benin, South Africa and the European Union, saying that they had indicated their interest to participate at the fair.

He said that the fair would enhance the forging of strategic business partnership, knowledge transfer, jobs creation and trade promotion among the participating local and international exhibitors.

“The LITF is expected to give participants the opportunity to exchange ideas and showcase their products for maximum exposure,” Idahosa said.

According to him, an average of 2000 exhibitors and over 500, 000 visitors are expected at the fair.

Idahosa said that ban had been placed on the use of public address systems and music gadgets at the fair ground to control noise pollution.

“We have taken time to educate our exhibitors on how noise pollution is injurious to our health.

“Also, we have been enlightening our exhibitors on alternative ways of marketing, and we believe that they will embrace these methods,” he said.

Idahosa said that the chamber had collaborated with all security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property of attendees, improved on facilities and traffic management to guarantee a better customer experience.

