Current Policy on Environment doesn’t cover flooding, Ogoni clean up – Minister

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

SUCCOUR is on the way for states faced with environmental challenges as stakeholders converge on Akure, the Ondo State capital for the 11th National Council on Environment to review the National Policy on Environment.

The Minister of State on Environment,

Ibrahim Usman Jibril, described this in Akure during a press conference to kick-start the 12th National Council on Environment, NCE.

Jibril said the existing Policy on Environment was outdated as it does not take care of flooding and Ogoni cleanup which are the major challenges facing the environment in the country.

Speaking through the Director, Planning Research and Statistics in the Ministry, Mr Auwal Maidabino, the Minister said that the conference holds between October 28 and November 1.

The objectives of the National Council on Environment, Jibril said are to create synergy in the policies and actions of both the federal and state governments in addressing issues in the environment sector and the adoption of council report and communiqué for implementation.

He called for memoranda from state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) before the commencement of the meeting, saying the National Council on Environment would address many of the challenges facing the country.