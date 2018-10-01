CSR: INTELS presents health centre to Delta community

INTELS Nigeria Limited, a leading oil and gas logistics service outfit has built and handed over a modern, well-equipped Health Centre to the Aruakpor-Umah Community, in Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State.



In a statement sent to Sweetcrude, Intels stated that the multimillion naira Health Centre is part of its corporate social responsibility to the Warri community.

The General Manager of INTELS Nigeria Limited, Mr. Silvano Bellinato, who was represented at the handover ceremony by Philip Embledon, commended the community for cooperating with the company in the actualization of the project.

He said, “It is a great honour and a pleasure building this Health Centre. I would like to thank you for the spirit of cooperation that made it possible. I hope we can continue this spirit of cooperation and partnership for a long time to come.”

Also speaking, the Manager, Government and Public Affairs of INTELS, Mr. Rexford Asaikpuka, said the company embarked on the project after carrying out a need analysis of the Aruakpor-Umah community.

He said, “We decided that the best thing to give to this community is a Health Centre as the nearest Health Centre is far away from here. Amenities like this are important in the Niger Delta due to the nature of the environment. We need facilities like this to improve on our health.”

Asaikpuka stated that the company adopted has Integrated Partnership Approach (IPA) to its CSR. The approach, according to him, enables the adoption of the active participation of host communities.

He said the approach is hinged on three objectives of empowering host communities through the provision of employment and welfare to the people; planning and executing integrated community development programmes with full community participation; and adopting best practices that guarantee community friendly relationship and peaceful co-existence.

The Vice Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Chief Napoleon Newyear, who represented the Local Government Chairman, Honourable Ramsey Onoyake at the event, commended INTELS for embarking on the Health Centre project

“The construction of this Health Centre is a local government project but as INTELS has decided to assist us as part of their CSR. We are thankful.

“The management of INTELS has enjoyed a peaceful environment in this community; this is a pointer of your success in creating an enabling environment for the advancement of peace and understanding.

“I urge the community leaders and residents to do their very best in maintaining this facility and equipment. This would encourage other stakeholders and the government to do more.

“On behalf of the local government council, I pledge that we shall maintain this facility and the equipment therein to the best of our ability.”

Also speaking at the handover ceremony, the Head of Ekpan community, Chief V.E Otomiewo, urged youths in the area to jealously guard the new Health Centre and ensure that the equipment are not vandalized.

While commending the company for investing in the health care of people in the community, he said, “We must not allow INTELS to regret this gesture”.