C’River govt resolves 10-yr dispute, endorses 3 monarchs

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR- THE 10-year royal brawl over the monarchy of Calabar South and interregnum in Ogoja and Odukpani local government areas have come to an end with the documentation of three paramount rulers in the jurisdictions by Cross River State Government.

The litigation and counter litigation between HRH Efiom Mbukpa and HRH Prof. Hogan Itam, which dragged to the Supreme Court, affected development in Calabar South while it lasted.

Government has now recognised Maj. Godwin Udu, retd (Uturu) Ogoja Local Government Area, Otu Asuquo Mesembe (Etinyin), Odukpani Local Government and HRH Prof. Itam Hogan Itam, Calabar South Local Government area.

Gov pleads with monarchs

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Cross River governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, pleaded with the paramount rulers to overlook the troubles they faced before getting to their present positions.

Ayade said what was important was that God had ordained the day to be theirs and whatever pains it took them to get there, had ended.

“The governor can come from Calabar and say one thing, but at the end of the day, it is what the paramount ruler says that counts, so you are very important and the government knows,” he said.

The governor urged royal fathers to use their position to ensure peace in the state, not just in their local governments and communities, saying that traditional rulers were very important because what really counts in the respective localities was what they declared.

Financial constraints

“I want to let you know that the state government is not oblivious of the fact that it is not doing for you what it ought to do. The governor is always ready to ensure regular payment of your stipends and even the provision of your vehicles, but the major problem is the financial status of the state

“Amongst the 36 states of the federation, we are number 35 in terms of monthly allocation and after the deductions are made, the state barely has enough money to pay salaries and you know how much the governor has expended just to accommodate many people.