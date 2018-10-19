Crisis hits Ekiti NLC over dissolution of Exco

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, in Ekiti State, yesterday, described the claim by some former leaders of the Union that the Comrade Ade Adesanmi–led State Executive of the union has been dissolved, as spurious and a complete act of illegality.

Attempts by the aggrieved members, led by Adesanmi’s predecessor, Comrade Ayodeji Ajayi to get the executive dissolved abruptly could be linked to the change of government in the state.

The incumbent Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, took over from former Governor Ayodele Fayose on Tuesday and the aggrieved NLC leaders had the impression that the present executives were loyal to the immediate past government, which explained their refusal to protest unpaid salaries and agitate for workers’ welfare.

As a result of this, the anti-Adesanmi forces, yesterday, announced the dissolution of the Adesanmi-led executive, with a promise that caretakers will soon be set up to pilot the affairs of the union.

A counter statement issued in Ado Ekiti and signed by Adesanmi, urged the public to discountenance the announcement, saying only the national secretariat of the union has the overriding powers to dissolve the body.

Adesanmi said: “NLC is a noble union that is governed by constitution and therefore won’t tolerate continuous illegal activities of these afore mentioned individuals.

“We are sitting executive whose tenure run till 2019 and this position has been validated by our national been reported to all security agencies and the current labour leaders in Ekiti state cherish peace, but if these political jobbers are not called to order, their subsequent action may be met with force and the outcome would be better imagined.”