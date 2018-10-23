Court remands 2 men over alleged armed robbery

Two armed robbery suspects, Olawale Azeez, 30, and Isaiah John, 25, were on Tuesday remanded in prison on the orders of an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan.

The Magistrate O. O. Latunji, who gave the order, adjourned the case until Nov. 26 for mention, pending advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“The accused are to be remanded in Agodi Prisons, Ibadan, pending the release of the legal advice by the DPP),” she said.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Foluke Adedosu, had told the court that the defendants and others at large, conspired to rob one Popoola Quadri of N202,100 cash, on Sept. 27 at about 2:00p.m.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants and others at large, were armed with a screw driver, a gun and other dangerous weapons, during the course of the crime at the high court area, Ring Road, Ibadan.

The plea of the defendants, who were docked on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery, was not taken.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 6 (B) and 1 (2)of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R II Vol. 14, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

NAN