Court frees politician detained in connection with Boko Haram claims

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

A Borno State politician, Junaidu Idris Khadi, who was arrested and detained by the Department of State Services in 2014 on claims that he accused a former army chief and a former Borno governor of aiding and abetting the rise of Boko Haram, has been cleared by a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

The politician was detained for about a month and his travel documents seized by the security agency principally on suspicion that he was the local collaborator with an Australian aid worker, who listed many top-ranking Nigerian officials and local politicians working in cohort with the terrorist group.

But shortly after the Australian stopped his activities in Nigeria, the Nigerian politician approached a federal court and asked it to order the DSS to pay him compensation for wrongful detention and seizure of his international passport.

In the main, the politician asked the court to declare his detention illegal, unlawful and a violation of his fundamental rights.

He also asked the court to compel the DSS to pay him N100 million for the unlawful arrest and detention.

However, the court ordered that the DSS should pay the politician N100,000, release him from detention and as well as his personal belongings.

Khadi told Vanguard on Monday that he was delighted to have secured the judgment and get his name cleared since he had never done anything against the interest of Nigeria and will never do.

“I am happy with the judgment given by the court, as it has shown that I was never working with, or will never work with Boko Haram or any terrorist group to compromise the security of our dear country,” Khadi said on Monday.