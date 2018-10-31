Count me out of Atiku’s presidential ambition— Al-Makura

By David Odama

LAFIA—Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has warned against his name being linked to the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Reacting to an online publication in the state, Al-Makura denied meeting with the PDP presidential candidate in Dubai as alleged in the publication.

Describing the allegations as irresponsible propaganda being sponsored in Nasarawa State over 2019, Governor Al-Makura said the calculated attempt is designed to smear his political position in his mother-party, APC.

His statement

According to a statement by his Director, Strategic Communications and Press Affairs, Yakubu Laimai, “the governor has never at any given time held a closed-door meeting in Dubai, UAE, with PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over 2019 general elections as published by an online media in the state.

“The claim that Governor Tanko Al-Makura has agreed to work for Atiku Abubakar to ensure he wins the presidential polls in Nasarawa State is not only a fallacy, distraction and attempts to sow seeds of discord in APC and with President Muhammadu Buhari, but a plan by the opposition to destroy the governor’s hard-earned good records in the state.”