Cost of inviting foreign-based Eagles worries NFF

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) top shots are getting worried by the day with the high cost of inviting players from overseas clubs for Super Eagles, and steps are set to be introduced to correct the excesses.

It was gathered that one of the measures aimed at reducing the amount of money the NFF spends on players invited to the national team is to cut down on the number of those called up from abroad.

This is sequel to an observation that the soccer body has to shell huge amounts in foreign exchange to offset flight tickets of the invited players, apart from what is spent on their allowances and bonuses.

In a bid to reduce expenses and bills the NFF have to contend with for national team matches, sources at The Glasshouse hinted that Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr may be directed to cut down on the number of foreign-based invitees and fill any vacuum with plays in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

It is now left to be seen what Rohr’s reaction would be, as he has shown over the months that he prefers having a preponderance of foreign-based players, and is reluctant to look towards the domestic league for anyone among his invitees.