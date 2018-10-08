Coscharis group to collaborate with NAN on nation building

Mr Cosmos Maduka, the Chief Executive Officer, Coscharis group of companies, has expressed willingness to collaborate with newsmen to foster nation building .

Maduka, a renowned industrialist, made the statement during a courtesy visit to the NAN Lagos office on Monday.

He lauded the agency for the role it was playing to engender national cohesion and development.

The business mogul assured NAN that he would patronise the agency’s services and requested its Marketing department to submit a proposal to his company.

“In this period in our country with political and ethnicity conflicts, the nation needs an agency as professional as NAN to assist in moderating issues that may break the country’s unity.

“Peace is one the greatest things that can happen to a people.

“Our media houses should join the fight against publications that are capable of inciting violence.

“I am confident that NAN will not relent in its nation building roles and we will always be there to assist,” he said.

Responding, Mr Ibrahim Mammanga, Head, NAN Lagos, lauded Maduka for his visit.

Mammanga said that the agency as part of its mandate would work with Coscharis and other industrialists towards developing the nations’ economic sector.

He noted that NAN had the human and infrastructural capacity to deliver on its mandate as the largest news agency in Africa with no fewer than 600 journalist spread across the 36 states of the Federation.

NAN