Corps member drowns in Bauchi dam

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

A member of the National Youth Service Corps, Joseph Adebayo has been confirmed dead after drowning in Gubi dam, about 20km from Bauchi capital.



Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer of Bauchi Command, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar said he died on Thursday evening.

Joseph Adebayo, was, until his death, an indigene of Ogun State who graduated from Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, and was supposed to pass out from the Scheme next week Thursday.

According an NYSC Zonal Inspector, Mahadi Sada, “Some corps members attached to Bauchi State Board of Internal Revenue went on picnic at Gubi Dam about 20 kilometers away from the state capital to celebrate the end of their service year, 3 of the corps members entered into a canoe but unfortunately the canoe was faulty, so water drifted into the canoe and capsized”.

DSP Abubabar, however explained that 2 of the corps members were rescued by the villagers fishing in the Dam, while Joseph was drowned and eventually died.

He said his corpse was recovered yesterday at about 8am from the Dam and has been deposited at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital mortuary for medical examination.

The Police PRO said the Command has embarked on investigation to ascertain the cause of Joseph’s death.