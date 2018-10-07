Controversy trails Lagos APC’s Senatorial, House of Reps primaries

..As Ashafa kicks

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Controversy has continued to trail the conduct and results of the National Assembly and state House of Assembly primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State.

Various aggrieved aspirants have claimed that there was no election held in most areas where APC declared results, while violence was also recorded in most parts, among others illegalities.

The controversy came following the release of results of the rescheduled primaries by Electoral Committee in the state.

The rescheduled primaries was initially slated for Thursday but were later cancelled due to logistic issues.

Chairman of the Committee, Mr Lucky Imasuen, a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, during a media briefing, yesterday, at the party’s Secretariat, Ogba, Ikeja, said the primaries were contested for the three senatorial seats, 24 House of Representatives and 40 state House of Assembly seats.

He escribed the exercise as peaceful and successful.

According to Imasuen, Senenator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the National leader of APC, Asiwaji Bola Tinubu, polled 89,494 votes unopposed to emerge as candidate for Lagos Central, while, Senator Olamilekan Solomon, representing Lagos West, won with 378,906 votes as against the 1,179 votes polled by Mr Kayode Opeifa and Mrs.Areago Olopade’s1,275 votes.

Imasuen, added that a new entrant and a member of the State House of Assembly, Bayo Oshinowo, defeated the incumbent Senator Gbenga Ashafa with 247,743 votes to emerge as new candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial district, saying, Ashafa, polled 20,385 in the primary.

Imasuen said the details of the House of Representatives and state House of Assembly primaries results were ready and would be released later.

While commending the people for good conduct and other stakeholders for supporting the committee in doing its work, he said:”The primaries were peaceful and successful.We thank the state chapter led by Tunde Balogun for the support for the committee.We also thank all other stakeholders including all members of our party in the state for making the conduct a success.

Ashafa rejects results, insists on victory in Lagos East