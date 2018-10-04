Confusion in Edo as NWC cancels primaries

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THERE was confusion Thursday among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State as the National Working Committee (NWC) canceled the statewide exercise which was adjudged to be peaceful.

Meanwhile the state governor, Godwin Obaseki had issued a Congratulatory message to all the winners he said emerges from the exercise.

As at the time of filing this report, State Secretary of APC Lawrence Okay said they were about to announce the results of the primaries whereas Vanguard gathered that the fresh committee set up by the NWC was on its way to Benin to conduct fresh primaries on Friday.

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, turned out in their numbers on Thursday to elect candidates that will fly the party’s flag in the 2019 national and state assemblies’ elections.

Governor Godwin Obaseki was seen casting his vote at Ward 4, in Oredo Local Government of the state.

Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. voted at Ward 7 in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area while the party’s secretary, Lawrence Okah, also voted at Ward 7 in Oredo Local Government Area.

Chief of staff to the governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele voted in Ward 1 in Akoko Edo local government area. He said the elections were peaceful and orderly in the local government area and other areas he monitored.

Some aspirants had already kicked against the conduct of the primaries and urged National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to cancel the primaries and conduct a fresh one.

They alleged that no results sheets were available and that the candidates that emerged were known as ‘Establishment candidates’.

A former member of the House of Representatives and an aspirant for the Edo Central Senatorial seat, Hon Patrick Ikhariale, described the primaries as sham and a negation of the values of the APC.

His words, “What happened today leaves a negative impression and it is unfortunate for the party. It was a total charade and a jamboree.

A House of Assembly aspirant for Esan Central, Prince Kingsley Shaka Momodu, called for the sacking of the APC State executives for allowing an aspirant whose name was not in the register to participate in the election.

The lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo constituency in the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason claimed that primaries only took place in Ward nine and Ward four