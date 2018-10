Nigeria’s 82-year-old ace comedian, Moses Olaiya, popularly known as Baba Sala, is dead.

Reports say that Baba Sala, died at his private residence in Ilesa, Osun State, on Sunday night.

The media aide to the comedian, Mr Isaac Haastrup, said the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

Moses Olaiya, born in 1936 in Ijesha, was Nigerian comedian, dramatist and actor.

One of his plays, Koto Orun is herewith presented as posted on Youtube