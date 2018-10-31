Come clean on your secondary school certificate, PDP charges Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his responsibility by coming clean on his secondary school certificate.

According to the party, the fretting in the Presidency over the issue shows something is fishy.

Responding to the Presidency’s assertion that the President had his certificates and that the party was wasting its time on the issue, the PDP said: “The fretting and jitters in the Presidency” caused by the certificate issue, suggested that “Mr. President is morally burdened and ostensibly has something to hide.”

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondinyan, charged the Presidency to “do the needful by placing the certificate in public domain instead of confronting and threatening Nigerians for demanding that the President shows his certificate.

“The Buhari Presidency should know that their threats and confrontation cannot take away the fact that their principal’s certificate issue requires a personal responsibility and the President cannot wish away this responsibility as he had always done on official matters.

“If Mr. President has nothing to hide, he should end the confrontations and show integrity by writing the military authorities to make the certificate public.”