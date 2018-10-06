Coalition of Taraba APC youths protest clearance of Danladi as guber candidate by NWC

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

No fewer than 200 All Progressive Congress APC youths loyal to the nine aspirants who lost to Sani Danladi in Taraba state gubernatorial primary election on Friday took to the streets of Jalingo, to protest the approval of Sani Danladi as the party’s gubernatorial candidate by the National Working Committee of APC.

The youths who defied the heavy rainfall to express their grievances carried placards with inscriptions like, ‘Baba Buhari Save Taraba APC’, ‘we want justice’, ‘no to vote buying’ among others, calling for a reversal of the clearance given to Danladi as the party’s flag bearer.

Leader of the coalition, Banire Abdullahi, who led returning officers of aggrieved aspirants and youths of the party on the protest noted that the emergence of Sani Danladi spells doom for the party in the 2019 poll.

According to him, “there was no election and the materials deployed for voting did not reach their destinations. The materials were not sent to the various wards and local government areas.”

He explained that series of complaints on the whereabouts of voting materials filtered in from various wards, and alleged that the materials ended up in some people’s rooms where the results were written and sent to the collation centre.

He said “we wrote a petition against the announced result and nothing has been done and this is why we have decided to express our grievances and to tell President Buhari and the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole that we in Taraba are purely APC and cannot seize power in the state unless we have a credible candidate.”

Saturday Vanguard reports that the protest which commenced from the Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO in Jalingo lasted over one hour as heavy downpour drenched the protesters, including women and aged.