Clark writes Oshiomhole, blasts APC, PDP govs

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

ASABA—South-South Leader, Senator Edwin Clark, has lashed out at state governors and former Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, accusing them of using their powers and states’ resources to undercut and overrule the decisions of their parties.

Chief Clark, who in a letter to the National Chairman of APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, also urged him to ensure that a former governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, was not foisted on the people as APC’s senatorial candidate in Delta South senatorial district, Delta State.

He said, “I observe with disgust and disappointment the continuous role of governors and former governors both of APC and PDP who use their influences and state resources to undermine their parties.

“Those governors and their predecessors in office dictate to the elected officials and overrule the party decisions. This act is unhealthy, unconstitutional, unacceptable and nauseating. This is a battle I have been fighting since 2011,” he said.

On Uduaghan, Clark, who is from the same senatorial district with the former governor, said “It is the right of Dr. Uduaghan, a very distinguished son of the area to aspire and run for the office in question, it must be recognised, however, that his ambition , and as a matter of fact, that of any other person, must not be allowed to infringe on the rights of others.

“This,especially in a culturally diverse environment such as Delta South. For the avoidance of doubt, let me bring to your attention that the present ward delineation stands as follows: Ijaw – 42 wards, Isoko- 24 wards, Itsekiri – 17 wards and Urhobo- six wards.

“Gladly, aspirants from the groups have shown interest, the best your party could do in such circumstance is to ensure that no aspirant is given preferential standing above the others. They should be allowed to consult, negotiate and reach out to all the stakeholders openly and transparently.

“This is the only way to maintain the peace and inter-ethnic harmony in the area and deepen democracy at the local level,” he said.

He commended Oshimohole for his solidarity with him recently when police operatives invaded his house in search of non-existent arms and ammunition.

Dr Uduaghan’s cellphone rang out when Vanguard called, last night, for comments, but a source said: “Our principal has been on the campaign, moving from Itsekiri to Ijaw and Isoko areas in the past few weeks lobbying delegates to vote for him and telling them the reasons why they should give him their mandate. I do not see any imposition by anybody.”