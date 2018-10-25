CHAMPIONS RANGERS!

….Flying Antelopes end 35 year-wait to lift first Aiteo Cup after 4-2 penalty kicks triumph over Kano Pillars

Enugu Rangers produced one of the greatest come backs in the Aiteo Cup when they came 3-0 down to hold Kano Pillars to a 3-3 draw in final of the 2018 Aiteo Cup final inside the magnificent Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Wednesday.

The Flying Antelopes went ahead to win 4-2 on penalty kicks.

Kano Pillars displayed an incredible performance on the night to race to a 3-0 lead at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba to lift the Aiteo Cup for the first time in 63 years.

It was a performance of extraordinary quality by the ambitious Pillars who opened the floodgate of goals just four minutes after the kick off.

It was a perfect response from skipper Rabiu Ali who, no doubt, led by example as he powered home from close range.

Rangers were tepid and manager Gbenga Ogunbote, no doubt, came under criticism for leaving his most creative and adventurous midfielders, Godwin Aguda, Ajani Ibrahim, Solomon Opako, Kelvin Itoya and experienced Felix Ogbuke on the bench. while his Antelo

Substitute Felix Ogbuke’s goal revived the Antelope ‘I can do it’ spirit as they poured into Pillars zone like locust invasion.

Chidera Eze turned the game on its head on 77th minute when his solo efforts ended with a right foot strike that put the scores at 3-2.



Then wait for it as Ajani Ibrahim another substitute completed the dramatic comeback with Rangers equaliser in the Second minute of the eight minutes of additional time.

With scores at 3-3 at full time, Rangers won 4-2 on penalty kicks.