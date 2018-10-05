Celebrating Nigeria’s 58th at Eagle Square

FOR the first time in the past eight years, the Federal Government shifted the celebration of Nigeria’s independence to the Eagle Square, Three Arms Zone, Abuja on October 1, 2018.

The last time it happened was during the 50th Anniversary of our independence, when explosions later linked to a Niger Delta militant leader, Charles Okah, disrupted activities at the Square.

Shortly after that, Boko Haram terrorists picked Abuja and environs as pet targets and unleashed a reign of terror on the Police Headquarters, United Nations building, motor parks in Nyanya and shopping plazas. It was also at this period that Nigeria entered the books of the world as harbourers of home-grown suicide bombers.

Long after the Goodluck Jonathan (and later, Muhammadu Buhari) administrations had firmly chased terrorism out of Abuja and into the Sambisa Forest in the North East, the Federal Government continued to hold our independence anniversaries within the confines of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, for fear of the unknown.

It is against this background that the return of the Independence Day celebrations to the national square, complete with the display of the nation’s military might (as seen in the flight of 23 warplanes) lifted the hearts of millions of Nigerians that the worst could be over as far as our terror threats are concerned.

Perhaps for the first time, a new set of young Nigerians were given the inspiring privilege to see our President, Muhammadu Buhari, come out in the open to salute the flag and review the parade mounted by the military and paramilitary forces.

These are the symbolisms that stoke the spirit of national unity and patriotism in the minds of the younger generations for whom the future awaits to take baton of leadership to posterity.

It also helps them to appreciate Nigeria as a nation of diverse religions, cultures and ethno-linguistic colourations bound by one destiny under the constitution.

When such celebrations are taken into the secure confines of the Presidential Villa with our children kept out, they are portrayed as “cult” events staged for the benefits of the privileged ruling elite alone. The significance of the independence celebration is thus lost.

More importantly, celebrating our 58th independence at the Eagle Square was a show of confidence in the renewed capacity of the Federal Government to assert its might and ability to protect the people.

This seemed further justified in the President’s Independence Day broadcast to the nation, when he reassured that a lot of progress had been made towards eradicating the Boko Haram terrorism.

With the return of our independence celebrations to the Eagle Square where it belongs, we hope to see the end of the wanton killings of Nigerians by terrorists, armed herdsmen and cattle-rustling bandits.