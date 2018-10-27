Cameroon to play Brazil

Breaking News
African champions Cameroon are set to play five-time World Cup winners Brazil in a friendly on 20 November in London.

The fixture was confirmed on the  Brazil Football Association’s twitter page.

Cameroon are preparing to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the Brazil game comes just four days after they play Morocco in a qualifier.

It will be the sixth meeting between Cameroon and Brazil, who have won four and lost one of the previous encounters.

The Indomitable Lions only win was a 1-0 victory at the 2003 Confederations Cup in France.

The most recent meeting between the two was at the 2014 World Cup as hosts Brazil win 4-1 in a group match.


