CACOL tasks Nigerians on curbing corruption

By Yinka Ajayi

LAGOS—THE Centre for Ant-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, yesterday, urged Nigerians to eschew all anti-corruption vices.

Speaking in a public lecture organised by the group tagged: ‘Curbing Corruption in Nigeria’s Political Processes’, former spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, Mr. Femi Babafemi said: “From my experience in the anti-graft agency, EFCC, I realised that if Nigeria has multiple anti-graft agencies, the nation can never address the issue of corruption. That is why we suggested an anti-corruption revolution in the grassroot.

“When you collectively walk to your Local government to complain on what is not working and you are turned down, call on civil society groups, anti-graft agencies as well as the mass media of the ordeal. Our ignorance of corruption is the strength of the corrupt.”

In the same vein, convener of the group, Comrade Debo Adeniran urged Nigerians to “name, shame and shun corrupt leaders anywhere and everywhere they find them.”