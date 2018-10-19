C-River by-election to hold amid tight security

By Emem Idio

CALABAR—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it would deploy a combined team of police, soldiers, navy and personnel from other security agencies to secure polling units during the Ikom 11 State Constituency by-election in Cross River State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, at a stakeholders meeting, said the stakes were high because of the personalities involved in the election.

He said: “Our ad-hoc staff for the election are drawn from federal ministries and agencies, who would ensure level playing field for all, and I can assure you that only the most popular candidate will win the election.

“I was in Osun State where I supervised three local government areas and nobody was allowed to use GSM or recording device in the polling units. This will be the case during the November 10 by-election.

“No election is small because those contesting want to win and serve the people. And if service is the reason they are contesting, they should be keen to see that peace remains the focal point during the election.

The Ikom 11 state constituency position became vacant in September following the demise of Mr. Simon Nokoro.