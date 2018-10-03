Building professionals tasked on global competitiveness

By Agbonkhese Oboh

PROFESSIONALS in the building environment have been advised to polish their skills and position themselves for increa-sing global competition.

President, Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria, QSRBN, Mallam Murtala Aliyu, stated this while delivering the 10th annual lecture of the School of Environmental Technology, SET, at Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, calling on professionals to adopt Building Information Modelling, BIM.

Aliyu said: “BIM gives the designer a visual effect and the flexibility to simulate his structure, modify it to satisfaction much more than what a simple, hand-built model will ever master.”

Aliyu, a former Minister of State for Power and Steel and Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, spoke on Knowledge and Skills: The Challenges of Scientific and Technological Development in the Built Environment.

FUTA’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, who was Chairman of the occasion, represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development, Professor Philip Oguntunde, said information technology is one of the most rapidly growing industries that applies to all professions.

He said: “It means we need to keep abreast with these changes in the information technology revolution to be able to cope with the challenges that comes with them.”

On his part, Dean, SET, Professor Bolaji Kashim, said the topic aligns with an area of interest to the policy makers, including consultants, academic, researchers and students.