Buhari’s order over Kwara a dream—PDP

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kwara State, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress, APC, to accept the imminent defeat that await them in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

PDP said this in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Tunde Ashaolu, in Ilorin yesterday, in reaction to the order by President Muhammadu Buhari that APC should take over Kwara State in 2019 general election.

It added: “President Buhari should be more worried about the killings going on in different parts of the country and other pressing issues confronting the nation rather than get fixated on the tall dream of APC taking over power in Kwara State.

“As a responsible and compassionate party, we enjoin the APC-led government to address the insecurity in the country rather dissipating its energy to cause unrest in a peaceful state like Kwara.

“The killings in Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, Borno and in other parts of the country are unacceptable.”

“The marching orders by the president to the APC stakeholders to take over Kwara is a reflection of the party’s desperation to take control of Kwara at all cost and put the state in captivity of the Lagos and Abuja cabals.”