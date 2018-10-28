Buhari moves to avert mass defections from APC …

*to meet Oshiomhole, aggrieved govs in 48 hours

*Presidential panel on primaries frowns at handling

*Security reports indicate more governors set to follow Benue, Kwara, Sokoto example

*Plot against party Chairman thickens * Nobody can remove him – Sen. Alimikhena

By Wale Akinola and Henry Umoru

Ahead of Tuesday when top leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) meet to look at their final list of candidates for the 2019 elections with a view to using the last window for substitution, President Muhammadu Buhari has moved to avert possible defections from the party arising from the crisis generated by the primaries.

Political parties fielding candidates for the forthcoming polls have up till Thursday to make substitution of candidates in the list submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The primaries of the ruling party at the federal level to select its candidates for the polls had been marred by controversy in many states across the country with the problem pronounced in Ogun, Adamawa, Bauchi, Jigawa, Imo, Ondo, Kebbi and Kano states.

The situation invariably pitted the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, against some governors who complained that the party leadership pandered to the wish of some stakeholders in some states where governorship candidates emerged in controversial circumstances.

In response to the problem, Buhari set up a five-man team to investigate and suggest the way out.

In the committee, Sunday Vanguard learnt at the weekend, were the Minister of Education, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the Chief of Staff in the Presidency.

The committee was said to have submitted its report and is likely to be considered at the meeting on Tuesday, 48 hours to the substitution window for candidates in the 2019 elections at INEC.

A source close to the APC, yesterday, said the committee particularly looked at the situation in Ogun State chapter of the party where crisis arose after the leadership adopted the candidature of Prince Dapo Abiodun for the governorship race whereas evidence scooped by the committee pointed to only one primary in the state which produced Hon. Adekunle Akinlade.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun has repeatedly made a case for the adoption of the candidate that emerged through what he called a valid process – but which was conducted by the state chapter and not the NWC.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that the presidential committee found that the fact that the candidates supported by Amosun in the APC primaries in Ogun for the national and state assemblies’ elections emerged winners was a pointer that the governorship candidate that emerged from the same process ought to have been adopted by the party’s national leadership.

In addition, the Presidency was said to have discovered that the Ogun governor remained one of the surest leaders in the South-West to deliver their states to the APC in the 2019 polls and it will be a mistake to allow him to be lukewarm on the grounds of his grievance with the governorship primary in the state.

“Our party lost three governors only recently. We must be careful that we do not reach the five governors’ mark that the PDP lost and cost it the presidency in 2015. There are security reports indicating that Governors Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) may leave APC and Amosun’s people’s lukewarm attitude may injure the party’s chances”, a source close to the APC leadership said.

“Security reports also show that some other aggrieved governors by the outcome of the primaries in their states remain unhappy,

“But the President is determined to use the opportunity of the Tuesday meeting of leaders of the ruling party to intervene in all the states with lingering problems relying on security reports and findings of the five-man panel”.

Nobody can remove Oshiomhole – Senator Alimikhena

Meanwhile, stories of plot to remove the APC National Chairman continued to spread.

But the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena, (APC, Edo North), expressed satisfaction with the leadership ingenuity of Oshiomhole, describing him as God-sent to rescue the APC from collapse and for the re-election of Buhari.

Alimikhena declared that nobody would remove the Chairman of the party, even as he said that the lawmakers on the platform of the party in the House of Representatives and the Senate as well as party members were solidly behind him.

In a statement, he noted that the NWC of the party under the chairmanship of the former Edo State governor had brought sanity and rule of law to the party, commended Oshiomhole for redeeming the image of APC.

Alimikhena said, “He took over few months ago, but has won elections in Ekiti and Osun, as well as senatorial elections in Bauchi and Katsina States. Those calling for his removal because they lost in the primaries lack the capacity to remove him as they form vocal minority. He will finish his tenure; he has done well and should be allowed to continue. We will resist it and it will fail. Oshiomhole enjoys the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the party.

“I am particularly enthused with the leadership prowess of the national chairman of our party, Adams Oshiomhole. He has displayed enough expertise in party politics and that is why APC is gradually redeeming its image.

“He is a God-sent to APC to rescue it from collapse and destruction. Iam proud of him, my people in Edo North, people of Edo State and Nigerians are proud of him. His ability to unite most of the members of the party in the National Assembly shows that the fortunes of the party are bright in the face of present challenges.”

The Senator who noted that those calling for the resignation of Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman are vocal minority who lost out during the congresses conducted by the party, however called on members of the party to support Oshiomhole in his efforts to rebuild APC, assuring that all the skirmishes and internal wrangling which made some people defect to other political parties were being sorted out.

Senator Alimikhena who noted that he was not aware of moves to replace the APC National Chairman by the people of the South South, said: “I am not aware of any move to replace Oshiomhole and to the extent that there is any such move, it will fail. It will fail because I know that Oshiomhole enjoys the confidence of Mr. President, he enjoys the confidence of party members.

“You will imagine that as a family that there are bound to be problems after the primary, it is the ability of the party to address the post-primary challenges that makes it strong.”

“ I can tell you that there is no legitimate move to go after Oshiomohle’s seat. I repeat, to the extent that it is being contemplated, we will resist it and it will fail. We are talking seriously and the National Assembly is behind him.

“As I said earlier, yes there is bound to be agitation in every primary, it does not matter who is superintending over the primary, even if you bring an angel to conduct it, there will still be challenges, once again, it is the ability of Oshiomhole to rise above the post primary challenges and address the issues. But I can tell you any move from the South-South or anywhere to remove Oshiomhole from that seat will be resisted and it will fail.”