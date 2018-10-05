Buhari meets Anyim, Uduaghan, Marafa at Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Governor of Delta State and senatorial candidate in the 2019 election, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan at the State House Abuja.

Also meeting with the President after the Friday juma’at service at the State House mosque is Senator Kabiru Marafa who is a governorship aspirant in Zamfara State.

The three came separately and are still at the President’s office.