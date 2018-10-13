Buhari meets aggrieved APC members of HoR.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday summoned aggrieved members of the House of Representatives under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Newsmen report that the meeting between the president and the aggrieved members which lasted for about one and half hours, was held behind closed door.

Musa Soba, representing Soba constituency in Kaduna state, who spoke after the meeting, said they were summoned by the president to present their complaints arising from the conduct of the APC primaries.

He disclosed that the aggrieved members who were denied the opportunity to re-contest for their seats in 2019 general elections were over 70.

Soba revealed that they appealed to the president to use his good office to intervene in what they described as impunity exhibited by some state governors and APC leadership in the affected states to deny them tickets to contest for the election.

He lamented undue exclusion and lack of transparency in the primaries conducted by the APC, and urged the president to remedy the situation before it was too late.

Hussaini Kangiwa, who also attend the meeting, allegedly accused some elders in the state of hijacking APC structure.

Kangiwa, who was an aspirant for Kebbi North Senatorial District, also accused the APC leadership in the state of nepotism in the selection of candidates for the 2019 National Assembly elections.

The lawmaker warned that the APC risked losing Kebbi to the opposition party if the president failed to intervene to right the wrongs.

NAN