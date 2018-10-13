Buhari does not pay me as BCO’s spokesperson – Keyamo

The Director of Media for the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said he is not paid as the spokesperson of the campaign organization.

Keyamo in interview said he does not also collect gifts in any form.

Keyamo also said that if the Peoples Democrtaic Party (PDP) fields all its 13 presidential aspirants, President Buhari would beat them in the coming 2019 election.