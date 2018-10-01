Breaking News
Breaking: Utomi leads in Delta APC parallel guber primary

Professor Pat Utomi, an All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship aspirant in Delta State is currently leading in the parallel gubernatorial primary elections organized by the Chief Cyril Ogodo led executive.

Recall that the two factions of the party in Delta yesterday orgainzed two separate primaries in different locations in the state capital, Asaba.

As at the time of filling this report, vote counting is taken place at the venue headed by the Cyril Ogodo led State Working Committee (SWC), and the Prophet Jones Erue led faction.

The two primaries are reportedly supervised by party officials sent by the National Working Committee (NWC) and INEC officials and heavy security presence.

It was also gathered that the former speaker, Delta State House of Assembly and a governorship aspirant, Engr Victor Ochei stormed out of the venue of the Erue-led faction primary at about 2am this morning in protest, citing flawed process.

