Breaking: PDP alleges plot by FG, APC to disrupt convention

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday told the former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, that his administration was committed to fight corruption frontally because it was one of the cardinal points that made the people to vote for him.



President Buhari who stated this when he received Mbeki who is Chairman of the African Union High Level Panel on Illicit Flows from Africa, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the fight against corruption was not negotiable.

Mbeki was at the State House to brief President Buhari on critical updates on illicit flows in the continent.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, Buhari who is the current Champion of African Union, AU, Anti-Corruption Campaign, “For this administration, fighting corruption is non-negotiable. It is a must.

“We must fight corruption frontally, because it’s one of the reasons we got elected. We campaigned on three fundamental issues; security, reviving the economy, and fight against corruption. It’s the reason we got elected, and we can’t afford to let our people down.”

Noting that the government was making progress on the anti-corruption war, “and not just talking,” the President said he was very pleased with the assignment the former South African President was carrying out for the African continent.

He said when Africa is vigorous with the war against corruption, “we will eventually appeal to the conscience of the rest of the world.”

In his remarks, former President Mbeki said corruption was an African challenge that must be responded to, “as development challenges can only be met through the check of illicit financial flows.”

He said he was delighted that President Buhari touched on the issue in most of his speeches, with the most recent being at the United Nations General Assembly last week.

“We are pleased with the way you take up the matter. Countries need political will to stop the illicit flow. Nigeria has shown good example. The more we are showing that we are acting as Africans, the easier to get the rest of the world to cooperate,” Mbeki said.