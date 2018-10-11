Breaking: over 10 Imo APGA guber aspirants protest in Owerri

Launches N-APGA

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Over 10 governorship aspirants under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Thursday protested in Owerri, Imo state.

They marched from Wethedral road to government house roundabout, diverted through Mbari street, back to Immaculate hotel.

They gave their reason for the protest that the last primaries which Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, was announced the governorship candidate of the party in the state, would not be acceptable to them.

They also accused the National leadeship of APGA, of “deciet and lies”

Just as they said they have formed a new APGA.

Some of the aspirants were, immmediate past governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, Uche Onyegucha, Ike Ibeh, Sam Amadi, Bright Nwanne.

Others were Stanley Amuchie, Nick OparaNdudu, Frank Nneji, Zik Azike, Charles Omyeagbako, Phillip Ibekwe.

Details……..